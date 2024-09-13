OBITUARY: Dimple Louise Jahns

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dimple Louise Jahns on Saturday, September 7, 2024. She was 75 years old.

Dimple was born in Fayetteville, Tennessee. She lived a full life and touched the lives of many. She was retired and currently resided with her husband, Jimmy, and raised her family in the Big Springs area of Christiana, Tennessee.

She loved and cared so deeply for her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She helped to care and provide for them as best she could anytime she was needed. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren fondly called her Nanny.

She enjoyed spending time working crossword puzzles, word search puzzles and watching Perry Mason reruns. Her children and grandchildren loved her banana pudding, fudge pies, and fudge candy. Many times the desserts were additional Christmas presents. She always enjoyed the holidays visiting with her family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. Dimple will be greatly missed by all who have known her

Preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mary Estelle Hall; brother, Paul Hall; and daughter, Rejeanna Cocke

Dimple is survived by her husband, Jimmy W. Jahns; sons, John W.(Shri) Glasner Jr. and Jerry W. Glasner;

Six grandchildren, Amy Glasner, Mary (Tyler) Payne, Branson (Rosie) Cocke, John T. Glasner, Katie Blythe, and Sarah Glasner. She is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren, Marilyn Grove, Oliver Glasner, Bradley Glasner, Sirus Blythe, Oakley Glasner, Nova Blythe, and Jeremiah Glasner; sister Jean Watkins, brother Bill (Ann) Hall Sr. and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services are private. https://www.smithfamilyfcs.com

