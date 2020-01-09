James Edwin (Jimmy) Neely, Jr., age 69, passed away peacefully January 6, 2020 in Murfreesboro.

Jimmy was born January 15, 1950, in Nashville, the son of the late Marian Scott Neely and the late James E. Neely. He is survived by his daughter Corey Neely Studer, her husband John, and granddaughters Ava Neely Studer and Anna Maria Studer; siblings, Lana Neely Preston, Rita Neely Hill, Tony Neely (Tammy), Paul Neely (Shireen), Jody Neely (Robin); cousins, Susan Scott Bedford (Zack), and Edith Scott King (Bill); and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Neely; Juanelle Neely Eddleman; nephews, Jimmy Neely, Josh Hill, and Matthew Neely; maternal aunt Sybil Scott Dutton, uncles Joseph, Robert, Samuel, and Harold Scott; and cousin, Morris Scott.

Jimmy was a lifelong resident of the Murfreesboro and Smyrna area. A graduate of Central High School, he earned both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Middle Tennessee State University. He was a legendary member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, where he was known and still remembered as ‘Little Neely’.

During his 37-year career with the Tennessee Rehabilitation Center in Smyrna, Jimmy was devoted to mentoring, teaching, and loving his ‘kids’ whether in the role of an educator or administrator.

Jimmy was a lover of history and a true believer in American Democracy. He was an extremely knowledgeable antique buff with an intense appreciation of Tennessee and especially Rutherford County furniture. Jimmy was also an avid golfer. Whether having a good game or bad, he enjoyed spending time on the course with his buddies.

Jimmy was a loving son, Daddy, Granddaddy, brother, cousin (‘Cuz’), mentor, friend, and just a really great man. He will be missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing and loving him.

Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, January 15, which would have been Jimmy’s 70th birthday, at Woodfin Funeral Chapel, 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, Tennessee. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 PM, following the Visitation.

www.woodfinchapel.com 615-893-5151

Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; or by donating a book about antiques to a local library in his name.

Corey would like to collect personal notes, stories, and pictures of her Daddy in order to create a memory book for his granddaughters. These may be brought to the Celebration of Life, or, if preferred, mailed to PO Box 1403, Smyrna, TN 37167.