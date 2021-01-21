Jennifer Adare Cleveland, age 48 of Smyrna, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby Cleveland; children, Zachary and Noel Cleveland; sister, Rachel Lemons and husband Don Lemons; niece, Iris Kenny; nephew Jude Kenny; aunt, Elsie Beachboard Brown and husband Travis Brown; uncle, Fred Harrison; cousin Sarah Harrison; and her father Michael O’Quinn.

She was a beloved mother, wife and friend to all.

The family will hold a memorial gathering from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

