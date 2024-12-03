OBITUARY: Jeffrey Dallas Lackey

Jeffrey Dallas Lackey, age 68 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Friday, November 29, 2024.

Born in Chicago, IL, he was the son of Dallas Wayne Lackey of Bartlett, IL and the late Theresa Sowka Lackey.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Martha Hawley Lackey; son, Joshua Lackey and his wife Laura of Murfreesboro, TN; father, Dallas Wayne Lackey (Terri) of Bartlett, IL; granddaughter, Layla Anne Lackey of Murfreesboro, TN; brothers, Mike (Carol Ann) Lackey, Mitch Lackey, Larry (Doreen) Lackey; sister, Dawn Lackey; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at Hank 2 Doors Down, 2333 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 to commemorate the life of Jeffrey.

An online guestbook for the Lackey family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email