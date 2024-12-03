Belmont Baseball Announces 2025 Signing Class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Belmont Baseball and Head Coach Dave Jarvis announced the 2025 signing class Monday. The seven players will join the Bruins for the 2026 season and bolster a roster of young talent and seasoned veterans. The Bruins add at least one player at every position group; three pitchers, two outfielders, an infielders and a catcher/outfielder.

Cole Kenyon will head to Nashville after graduating from Lake Zurich High School. A 6-foot-2 right-handed pitcher, Kenyon helped Lake Zurich reach the regional championship. The North Barrington, Ill. native played travel ball for GBR Rays – Illinois, helping the team become the Big Ro Memorial Champion. Kenyon also played football and plans to pursue a degree in business.

McKale Stevenson is another right-handed pitcher in the 2025 signing class. A native of Dunwoody, Ga., Stevenson guided Pius X Catholic High School to three state playoff appearances. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound pitcher was also a Golden Lion Award recipient. Stevenson plays travel ball for Ninth Inning Baseball and will pursue a degree in finance.

Ridge Harvey rounds out the Belmont pitching staff additions. A native of Collierville, Tenn., Harvey attends Collierville High School and will bring a decorated resume to Nashville. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound left-handed pitcher helped the team reach the state tournament in 2022 and 2023 and was named the team’s most improved player last season. The southpaw plays travel baseball for Easley Baseball Club and will pursue a degree in finance.

Belmont signed two outfielders as part of the 2025 class. Brady Holbrook is a two-way player –from Cumming, Ga. Holbrook attends North Forsyth High School. The two-sport – baseball and football – was named the school’s Male Athlete of the Year. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound two-way is the second member of the Holbrook household to play a Division I sport, with his sister currently playing softball at Virginia. Holbrook plays travel ball for Ninth Inning Royals and will pursue a degree in business.

Nate Webb – a Tennessee native – is another two-way high school athlete who joins the Bruins’ outfield group. A native of Hendersonville, Tenn., Webb is a three-time All-Conference honoree and was named All-State at Pope John Paul II High School. Webb played football, following in the footsteps of his father, who played at Rhodes College. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound outfielder. Webb plays travel ball for Knights National – a top 50 team in the nation – and will pursue a degree in business management.

The Bruins add another middle infielder in JD Whitworth. Whitworth – a Collierville, Tenn. native – attends Collierville High School with fellow signee Ridge Harvey. Whitworth helped Collierville win the 2023 District and Regional titles, racking up Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year honors. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound infielder plays club for the WWBA World Championship Runner-up East Coast Sox. Whitworth will pursue a degree in business.

The Bruins round out their 2025 signing class with catcher/outfielder Bo Mitchell. A native of Killen, Ala., Mitchell’s time at Rogers High School includes being crowned Area champions with a semifinal berth. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound catcher/outfielder is a two-time All-State First Team honoree and ranked third in the state in home runs last season. Mitchell also earned All-Area honors last year on the basketball court. Mitchell has played travel ball for Black Sox and SGB Sox and will pursue a degree in business management.

Source: Belmont

