Jeff Schott, 53, of Barfield Community, aka “Good Buddy” died unexpectedly on October 28, 2020 from injuries sustained in a single car accident. His loss was completely unexpected and the family is shocked and deeply saddened.

Jeff was preceded in death by his infant son, Jeffrey Michael Schott; maternal grandfather, N.G. Hackney; paternal grandparents, Lester G. Schott and Gertrude Schott. He is survived by his son and daughters, Christian, Caroline, and Nevaeh Schott, grandmother, Allie Hackney, mother, Glenda Schott, father, Richard Schott, siblings, Jennifer Wyatt (his twin), Allison Schott, Nate Schott, and nieces and nephews.

Jeff was born on October 3, 1967 to Glenda and Richard Schott in Murfreesboro, TN. Jeff grew up in Palm Harbor, Florida and moved back to Murfreesboro in 1995. Jeff was a very talented hairdresser, auto body repair man, and a man of many talents. Anyone who knew Jeff, knew that he was kind, loving, caring, warm, talented, and a friend to all. He had an immense passion for his friends and was always a source of encouragement. His friends all knew him as the funniest person they’d ever met. Everyone has called him, their best friend. Jeff’s family and friends will miss him more than words can say.

Memories of Jeff can be made on the site everloved.com jeff-schott. There will be a graveside service held at 2:00 PM, November 2, 2020 at Alsup Cememtery. If you cannot attend the service, please consider posting onhttps://everloved.com/life-…. We would love to have all stories and memories of Jeff. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.615-893-2422

