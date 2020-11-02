Mr. Adron Billingsley, age 92, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 30, 2020. He was born in Millport, AL to Andrew Odell Billingsley and Wilda Lee Miller Billingsley. Mr. Billingsley moved to Columbia TN in 1942 and served in the US Army from 1950-1952. He moved to Murfreesboro TN in 1962 as Manager of Pigg & Parsons and managed the Pigg & Parsons Murfreesboro store for seven years. In 1969 he opened his own store, Billingsley’s Apparel for Men which he operated for 30 years until retirement in 1996. Mr. Billingsley was a faithful member of Kingwood Church of Christ.

Mr. Billingsley was a member of Kingwood Church of Christ since 1962 and during those years served in positions of Education Director, Deacon, and as an Elder for 25 years. He loved the Church and did whatever he could to further the great cause.

Mr. Billingsley is survived daughters, Donna Kay Bacone and her husband Gene of Murfreesboro TN, Lori Kathleen Porter and her husband Jerry of Murfreesboro, TN; grandsons, Noah Alexander Thompson of Aiken, S.C. and Andrew Jordan Peek of Sevierville, TN; son-in-law, David Dalton of Murfreesboro, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Wanda Ann Fly Billingsley, daughter, Lea Ann Dalton, sister, Clarice Whitaker, and brother, Leon “Pete” Billingsley.

Visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel following the visitation. Doug Hutchins will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Kingwood Church of Christ Mission Fund, 115 MTCS Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 or the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, 410 Allied Dr., Nashville, TN 37211 in memory of Mr. Billingsley.

