Ann Muriel Gregory Baker, age 98 of Smyrna, TN passed away on October 29, 2020. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Norman Baker Sr.; parents, Dennis Carroll Gregory and Celester Ally Ann Hale Gregory; sister, Ruby Denton; brother, Carroll Gregory; brother, Curtis Gregory; sister, Loyce Cobb; sister, Catherine Gregory; and granddaughter, Brittany Ann Baker.

She is survived by her brother, Gene Gregory; sister, Lavance Muro; son, Norman Baker Jr. of Lebanon; granddaughter, Shannon Baker Cope and her husband William of Murfreesboro; and great-grandson, Caleb Cope.

Ann was a devoted wife and mother. She was strong in her faith and a longtime member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Antioch. Ann always cherished time spent with her family. She touched the lives of so many and will truly be missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 7th, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Antioch, TN.

