Janie Lou Arnold Blair, age 91 of Murfreesboro, TN peacefully passed from this life on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Adam’s Place. At her request, her body has been donated to Vanderbilt Medical School. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 3:00 pm with Memorial Services to follow at 3:00 pm on Sunday, October 18th, 2020 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro with Reverend Jim Clardy officiating.

Mrs. Blair was born June 26, 1929 to the late CB and Ruth Florida Arnold. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 61 years, William Howard Blair and siblings, Elizabeth Basso, Alice Cook, Madge Barrett, Cliff Arnold, Dorothy Morris, Tommy Arnold, Patricia Powell.

She was a 1947 graduate of Central High School and attended MTSU. She was a founding member of St Marks United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing bridge, loved family get togethers and was an avid gardener, known as the “Great Grandma with flowers”.

Mrs. Blair is survived by 3 sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Lisa Blair of Pulaski, Bob and Pam Blair of Cookeville and Bryan and Sarah Blair of Murfreesboro; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Courtney and Kevin Gregory, Matt and Ashley Blair, Brandon and Blair Blair, Lindsey and Mark Elliott, Scott and Stephanie Blair, Steven Blair and Patrick Blair; 16 great grandchildren; and twin sister Ann Harper.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to the St. Mark’s United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society. An online guestbook is available for the Blair family at www.woodfinchapel.com.