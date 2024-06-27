OBITUARY: James Robert ‘Bobby’ Wilson

James Robert “Bobby” Wilson, age 87, born July 29, 1936 passed away June 25, 2024 at The Waters of Shelbyville.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. He retired from Home Roofing Company after over 40 years. Bobby then worked for Mike Barrett’s Wrecker Service and O’Reilly’s Auto Parts for several years. He was passionate about Nascar and worked with Marty Robbins during his stent in Nascar. Bobby also enjoyed traveling and riding motorcycles.

James was preceded in death by his father, Claude Kyle Wilson; mother, RosaLee Matthews Wilson; step-mother, Ina Wilson; sisters, Anna Thomas, Helen Gilbert and Mariellen Wilson; and grandson, Jason Barrett Hendrix.

He is survived by wife, Christine Bowman Wilson; sons, Robert (Marilyn) Wilson, Jeff (Mary) Wilson, Tim (Brenda) Wilson; daughters, Twyla (Mike) McRae Barrett and Christy (Dale) McRae Nichols; multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 12:00 PM, Monday, July 1, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers with Ken Keller officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus at https//compassuslivingfoundation.org/give

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

