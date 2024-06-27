OBITUARY: Danny Stephen Hefner

Danny Stephen Hefner, age 72, passed away on June 26, 2024 at his residence.

He was born in Catawba County, NC and has lived in Rutherford Co, TN since 1992.

Danny was a self employed handyman. He loved Jesus, his family and music. He grew up playing and singing country music most of his life. He attended Life Point in Smyrna.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Hefner and Muriel Richards Hefner; and son, Timmy Hefner.

He is survived by his wife, Robin Felts Hefner; son, Derek (Brittany) Hefner; daughters, Sierra (Taylor) Gardner, Patricia (Bobby) Cochran; sister, Tina (Gwyn) Abee; step-children, Dean Neely Jr, Heather Neely, Brittney Rolland and Jeff Sparks; and grandchildren, Aaron Cochran, Mylee Gardner, Jordan Mahon, Kylie Sparks, Avery Hefner and Riley Hefner.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, June 27, 2024 and Friday, 9:00-11:00 AM at Jennings and Ayers Funeral. Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, June 28, 2024 with Michael Carter officiating.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email