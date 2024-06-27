OBITUARY: Patricia Ellen Collins

Patricia Ellen Collins, age 71 of Smyrna passed away peacefully surrounded with family and friends on Monday, June 24, 2024.

She was a native of Michigan and was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Edward Collins, I and Theda Maxine Collins, brother, Dennis Frank Collins and wife Judith

She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Dearborn, Michigan and resident of the Pavilion Senior Living in Smyrna. Ms. Collins was retired Hallmark Store Manager.

She is survived by her brother, Thomas Edward Collins, II and wife Barbara of Murfreesboro; nieces Lisa Collins, Bridget Dodd and husband Jeff; nephews, Thomas Edward Collins, III and wife Hiromi, Dennis Frank Collins and wife Sherry, several great nieces, nephews and host of other family friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 116 N Academy St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 20th, from 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Funeral service will be on July 20th at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Dinner to follow the service.

Woodfin Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements www.woodfinchapel.com

