James A. “Jimmy” Jenkins, Jr., age 62, passed away February 1, 2022 at Hendersonville Medical Center.

He was a native of Rutherford County and of the Church of Christ faith.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, James A. Jenkins, Sr. and Dorothy Preston Jenkins; sister, Brenda Martin; and nephew, Michael Martin. He is survived by his step-mother, Joyce Jenkins; and sister, Beverly (Elmer) Gordon; nephew, Jon Duke; and niece, Nicole Duke.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers with Jeff Agee officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jon Duke, Jerry George, Bob Jenkins, Mike Jenkins, David Jenkins, and Martin West.

