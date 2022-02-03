Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) will host a teacher recruitment fair from 9:30 to 11:30 am on Saturday, February 12 at Scales Elementary School located at 2340 St. Andrews Drive in Murfreesboro. Simultaneously, MCS will host a virtual job fair for individuals unable to attend in person. The fairs are designed to match qualified candidates to the available teaching positions for the 2022-23 school year.

“Applicants will meet principals, peers and other support area administrators at both the in-

person event and at the virtual fair,” says Ralph Ringstaff, Assistant Superintendent. “We

encourage candidates to bring questions and be prepared to interview.”

Applicants should bring multiple resumes, licensure documentation, portfolios and any

additional relevant materials to the job fair. Individuals who are not available to attend the job fair and wish to receive the link for the virtual fair are encouraged to call the MCS Human Resources office at 615-893-2313 or email [email protected]

With its unique focus on pre-kindergarten through sixth grade learning, Murfreesboro City

Schools is creating a vision that embodies the highest levels of collaboration, professionalism, and excellence. The district strives to meet the needs of the whole child and is committed to the personal and academic success of each child within the district.

Additional information about Murfreesboro City Schools can be found on the career page at

www.cityschools.net.