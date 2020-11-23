Gail Higgins Terry, age 84 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. A native of Lincoln County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Adams Higgins. Mrs. Terry was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles B. Terry, a daughter, Vickie Lynn Terry, brother, Frank Higgins, Jr., and two sons-in-law, George W. Crawford, III and Kevin James.

Mrs. Terry is survived by her son, Charles David Terry and his wife Lisa; daughters, Sue Crawford and Lee Ann James all of Murfreesboro, TN; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at a late date at the West Alabama Memorial Gardens in Marion County, Alabama.

Mrs. Terry was a member of the Church of Christ and a retired LPN.

An online guestbook for the Terry family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.