MPD detectives need help identifying this woman who stole a victim’s wallet from her purse, possibly at the Publix on Franklin Road, on Nov. 15, 2020.

The woman then went to Sam’s Club on John R. Rice Blvd., where she used the victim’s credit cards to make several purchases, totaling $7,020.32.

If you have any information on the identity of this person, please contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629.201.5550.