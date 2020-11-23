Mrs. Joyce Elaine Evans Robertson, age 86, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born on Monday, December 25, 1933 in Nashville, TN to the late John T. and Sarah Lucille Dennis Evans. She attended North High School and Watkins School of Art.

Joyce volunteered for many years at Rutherford Hospital working with Dr. Lois Kennedy in the prenatal clinic. She also helped provide meals for Meals on Wheels in Murfreesboro. Joyce was an avid gardener and well-known for her knowledge of horticulture and promoted the growth of native flowers, plants, and trees to support bees, birds, butterflies, and other wildlife. Joyce was an active member of Flower Growers Garden Club for over 50 years and Tennessee Arrangers and Growers Society (T.A.G.S.). She was an Emeritus District II Masters Judge, Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs District II Director, and T.F.G.C. Judges Council Chairman for many years. She traveled the world to visit gardens and to attend international garden shows in Japan, the Netherlands, and South Africa.

She enjoyed travelling to many countries and had a special fondness for Ireland and Wales. Joyce was a gracious hostess, enjoyed drawing and painting, and loved books storytelling, quirky art, pottery, and textiles. She had many lifelong friends, especially Helen Floyd Corn, who she met in Sunday School at 4 years old. She continued to make new friends of all ages. She was blessed by dear friends who brought her food, flowers, and have stayed in contact with her.

Joyce leaves to cherish her memory her children, Mona Lee and her husband John of Spring Hill, Robin Robertson and his wife Kathy of Murfreesboro, Ron Robertson and his wife Linda of Murfreesboro, and Rita Couch and her husband Steve of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Laura Ernst and her husband Christian, Jack Lee and his wife Megan, Kyle Robertson and his wife Melissa, Robert Nelson, Paul Robertson, Sarah Robertson, and Loren Couch; great-grandchildren, Eli Ernst and Martha Ernst; brothers, John Wayne Evans and his wife Doris and David Neil Evans; and many nieces and a nephew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Garland L. Robertson; a daughter, Rebecca Robertson; and a grandson, Brian Robertson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, Nashville Rescue Mission, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospitals, or Journey Home.

Graveside services will be family only. Drive by visitation with the family will be Friday, November 27, 2020 from 1:30pm until 3:00pm at Evergreen Cemetery.

