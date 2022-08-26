OBITUARY: Frank Lamar Lamb Sr.

Frank Lamar Lamb, Sr. (Lt. Col. USAFR), age 91, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at Community Hospice House in Vidalia after a brief illness.

He was a native of Emanuel County, Georgia and was a 1946 graduate of Swainsboro High School. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Textile Engineering from Georgia Tech.

After graduating from Georgia Tech, he joined the United States Air Force as a fighter pilot. Frank retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after twenty-three years of service. During his career, he flew the F-86 with the 531st Tactical Fighter Squadron in France. He taught student pilots in the T-37 and T-38 as an instructor pilot, he served as liaison officer to the South Korean Air Force, and was Safety Officer for the entire 7th Air Force in Vietnam. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and a Bronze Star Medal while serving in the Vietnam War.

After retiring in 1976, he moved to Murfreesboro, TN where he lived the rest of his life. He was an active member of Blackman United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Colquitt Lamb and Minnie Mae Flanders Lamb; two brothers, Al Lamb and David Lamb; and one sister, Becky Cannady.

His family includes his wife, Mildred Heinz “Tutter” Lamb of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; two children, Frank Lamar Lamb, Jr. and wife Jacinda of Vidalia, Lynda Broxson and husband Eddie of Denver, Colorado; four grandchildren, Chris Lamb and wife Rachel of Portland, Oregon, Megan Ogden and husband Blake of Athens, Erin Lang and husband Peyton of Jesup, and Lauren Kean of Denver; three great-great-grandchildren, Mason Ogden, Sawyer Ogden and Jude Ogden, all of Athens; and several nieces and nephews.

The graveside funeral, with military honors, will be Thursday afternoon, August 25th, at 2:00 at Ruth’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Brian Durden officiating. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Foundation, PO Box 2277, Vidalia, GA 30475.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/