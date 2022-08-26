OBITUARY: Mary Elizabeth Vinson

Mary Elizabeth Vinson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, she was 87 years old.

She was a native of Pikeville, TN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto Cagle and Bernice Stubblefield.

Mrs. Vinson was retired from Murfreesboro City Schools and was a member of Mt Herman Baptist Church.

She is survived by husband, Clessie Vinson; daughter, Mitzi Beasley and husband Tommy; son, Terry Minton and wife Stephanie; grandchildren, Brian Beasley, and wife Shannon, Candice Sellars, and husband Matt, Jeffery Rivers, Teri Lynn Potts and husband David, Andrea Young and husband John Michael Young, Emily Gilley; great-grandchildren, Trey, Madalynn, Wyatt, Charlie, Addie Rae, Harper, John Luke, Mason, and Cam.

Graveside will be 2:00 PM Saturday at Mt. View Cemetery in McMinnville. Pastor Darrel Whaley will officiate. www.woodfinchapel.com

