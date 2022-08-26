Friday, August 26, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeObituariesOBITUARY: Mary Elizabeth Vinson
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Mary Elizabeth Vinson

Jennifer Haley
By Jennifer Haley
0
42
Mary-Elizabeth-Vinson

Mary Elizabeth Vinson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, she was 87 years old.

She was a native of Pikeville, TN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto Cagle and Bernice Stubblefield.

Mrs. Vinson was retired from Murfreesboro City Schools and was a member of Mt Herman Baptist Church.

She is survived by husband, Clessie Vinson; daughter, Mitzi Beasley and husband Tommy; son, Terry Minton and wife Stephanie; grandchildren, Brian Beasley, and wife Shannon, Candice Sellars, and husband Matt, Jeffery Rivers, Teri Lynn Potts and husband David, Andrea Young and husband John Michael Young, Emily Gilley; great-grandchildren, Trey, Madalynn, Wyatt, Charlie, Addie Rae, Harper, John Luke, Mason, and Cam.

Graveside will be 2:00 PM Saturday at Mt. View Cemetery in McMinnville. Pastor Darrel Whaley will officiate. www.woodfinchapel.com

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Previous articleOBITUARY: Frank Lamar Lamb Sr.
Next articleOBITUARY: George Herschel Law Sr.
Jennifer Haley
Jennifer Haley
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.