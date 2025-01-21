OBITUARY: Edwin R. Epps Jr.

Edwin R. Epps, Jr., of Smyrna, TN, went to be with our Lord on January 18, 2025, at the age of 90 years.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years Dorothy Dollar Epps, his parents, Edwin R. Epps, Sr., and Bessie Malone Epps, his brothers, John L and James Epps, his sister, Edith Ray Jones, and his son, David Joe Epps, and son-in-law, Steve Douglas.

He is survived by his daughters, Sandra Douglas and Donna (Randall) Richardson, his grandsons, Stacy (Cristol) Douglas and Jason (Nicole) Richardson, 5 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, and his sister, Dorothy Epps Brown.

He was a very much loved and treasured husband, Daddy, and Grandpa. He was a veteran retired from the United States Air Force and Army National Guard. Later in life, he retired from Dury’s. He was a long-time member of Stones River Baptist Church.

Graveside service will be at 1:00 PM Thursday, January 23rd at Mapleview Cemetery. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.woodinchapel.com

