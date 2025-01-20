Enjoy a FREE Scoop at Chicken Salad Chick, Jan. 23

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 14, 2024) – Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern-inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, will celebrate its annual Guest Appreciation Day to honor its loyal patrons.

Chicken Salad Chick will run a GADvent Calendar promotion from Jan. 6-22, offering bonus points for daily purchases to Chicken Salad Chick Rewards Members. The daily GADvent Calendar rewards bonuses will match each calendar date leading up to Guest Appreciation Day, with 6 bonus points on Jan. 6, 7 bonus points on Jan. 7, and so on. On Thursday, Jan. 23, all guests can receive a FREE scoop of Classic Carol with no purchase required, and rewards members will earn double points on all purchases.

*No purchase necessary for guests who place orders in-store; online orders will receive a free scoop per entrée purchased; valid only on 1/23/2025 at participating locations

WHAT: ​ Guest Appreciation Day

​All guests receive a FREE scoop of Classic Carol!

WHEN: ​ Thursday, Jan. 23

​10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

WHERE: ​ All Nashville-area Chicken Salad Chick restaurants

For addresses and store hours, visit chickensaladchick.com.

For more information, visit chickensaladchick.com.

