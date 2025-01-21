OBITUARY: Edythe L. Roberts

Edythe L. Roberts, age 93, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2025.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Velma Chapman; and granddaughter, Nikki Roberts.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Roberts; son, Dennis Roberts and his wife Sue; grandchildren, Leah Getchel (Chad) and their children, Brigette Adkins; great grandchildren, Gillyanne Adkins and Finnlay Osman; cousin, Faye McCaleb; and other family and friends.

Edythe was a long-time member of Belle Aire Baptist Church. She retired from Tennessee Tech University after 28 years. She was a kind soul who loved and cared deeply for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, January 24, 2025 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN from 1:00-3:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

