Thursday, September 22, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeObituariesOBITUARY: Edwin Earl 'Big Earl' Doran
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Edwin Earl ‘Big Earl’ Doran

Jennifer Haley
By Jennifer Haley
0
1
Edwin-Earl-Big-Earl-Doran

Edwin Earl “Big Earl” Doran of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, he was 93 years old.

He was a native of Paducah KY and was preceded in death by his wife, Lavera Mae Doran.

Mr. Doran was a member of the United Methodist Church and a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge and Shriners.

He is survived by his son, William Doran and Sara Walton; grandchildren, Melinda Doran, Shannon Doran, Tonya Anglea, Melanie Anglea, Angela Anglea, Floyd Anglea, Jr., Brian Doran, Norman Doran, Jr., Patricia Taylor; 5 Great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Saturday at 10:00 AM unit 12Noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Celebration of life service will be Saturday 12Noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna, with Jay Patterson and Bobby Bush officiating. Private graveside service will be in Paducah, KY at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Previous articleOBITUARY: Donna Lynn Carter
Jennifer Haley
Jennifer Haley
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.