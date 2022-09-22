OBITUARY: Edwin Earl ‘Big Earl’ Doran

Edwin Earl “Big Earl” Doran of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, he was 93 years old.

He was a native of Paducah KY and was preceded in death by his wife, Lavera Mae Doran.

Mr. Doran was a member of the United Methodist Church and a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge and Shriners.

He is survived by his son, William Doran and Sara Walton; grandchildren, Melinda Doran, Shannon Doran, Tonya Anglea, Melanie Anglea, Angela Anglea, Floyd Anglea, Jr., Brian Doran, Norman Doran, Jr., Patricia Taylor; 5 Great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Saturday at 10:00 AM unit 12Noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Celebration of life service will be Saturday 12Noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna, with Jay Patterson and Bobby Bush officiating. Private graveside service will be in Paducah, KY at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/