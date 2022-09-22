Thursday, September 22, 2022
Mount PleasantSports

Our Middle TN High School Football MVP – Week 5

Adam Brown
By Adam Brown
The Middle Tennessee Source MVP for week five is Mt. Pleasant Quarterback Nick Brown.

Nick was nominated for his performance in a win against Loretto where he scored four touchdowns, one passing and three rushing, and had 248 yards of total offense.

This is what Mt. Pleasant Head Coach, Kit Hartsfield had to say about Nick:

“Nick stepped up and made big plays all night with his arm and his legs. He’s a tough kid and he’s playing with confidence. That energy and competitiveness that he brings certainly has an impact on the rest of our team.”

Congratulations to Nick Brown on a great performance and being named our week five MVP!

