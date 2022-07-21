OBITUARY: Easton James Foskey

Easton James Foskey, deeply beloved son of Theodore “TJ” Foskey Jr and Kaitlin Annson gained his wings on July 17, 2022.

Easton was an incredibly happy baby who loved music and loved to smile and laugh.

Some people only dream of angels; we were lucky enough to hold one in our arms.

Easton is also survived by his grandparents; Karen and Jeffrey Montagna, Kathleen and Glenn Annson, aunts Kimberly Annson (Michael Wolterbeek) and Olivia Moran, and uncle Eric Moran-Foskey (Carri Yeager).

A private memorial gathering to honor and say goodbye to our precious baby boy will be held from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

