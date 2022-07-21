OBITUARY: June Dunwoody

June Dunwoody, age 90 of Smyrna, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her family.

She was a native of Dalton, Georgia and the daughter of the late Charles and Arah Redwine.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded by her husband, Thomas Allen Dunwoody, Sr, and a daughter-in-law, Vicky Dunwoody.

Survivors include a daughter, Theresa Dionne and husband Bill; a son, Thomas Allen Dunwoody, Jr; a grandson, Joseph Allen Dionne, all of Smyrna; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 1:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Chaplain Milton Stanley officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery.

