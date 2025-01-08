OBITUARY: Douglas Reid Walters IV

Douglas Reid Walters the 4th of Murfreesboro, TN, born May 15, 2007, suddenly lost his life on December 31, 2024.

He was son to Douglas and Jackalyn Walters of Murfreesboro, TN. He was a devoted father to Oakley Jade Walters and his fiancé Miracle Escue.

He is survived by his daughter Oakley Jade Walters, Father Douglas Reid Walters 3rd, Mother Jackalyn Shazell Walters, Brother Dylan Micheal Parent, Sister Jemma Marie Parent, and brother Austin Douglas Walters. As well as Grandfather Douglas Reid Walters Jr., Grandmother Ronda Lee Walters, Aunt Tosha Bonds, Uncle Cody Walters; Great Grandfather Ronnie Lee Johnson, and Great Grandmother Mary Helena Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his Great Grandmother Judie Williams Abbott, Great Grandfather Douglas R. Walters Sr., Grandmother Pamela Bolds, Grandfather John Bennington, and Uncle Justin Bennington.

Douglas was a devoted father to his daughter Oakley Jade Walters she was his world. Douglas was working on his high school diploma and worked in the fast food industry until he could graduate high school and to turn 18 so he could get a better job to provide for his daughter and fiancé.

Douglas loved most of all was to spend time playing with his daughter Oakley and coming home to his loving fiance Miracle. He loved playing video games with his sibling and hanging out with his friends. Douglas always looked up to his parents for their love, guidance, and support. He loved spending time with his family and always wanted to be the helping hand in anything. He enjoyed all the conversation he had with his mother about what was going on with him or just to check in and see how she was doing. He looked up to his father and wanted to be just like him when he grew up.

He loved going camping and horseback riding with his parents and friends then through it scared him sometimes. He loved long walks typically when it was dark, it was when he could think and clear his head. He always wanted to better himself for him but most of all his daughter.

He will be forever loved and missed by all his family and friends.

Events:

Visitation:

Saturday, January 11, 2025

1:00PM – 3:00PM

Church of God at Murfreesboro

2011 St. James Street

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Celebration of Life:

Saturday, January 11, 2025

3:00PM – 4:00PM

Church of God at Murfreesboro

2011 St. James Street

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

https://www.smithfamilyfcs.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email