OBITUARY: Neita Shockney Estes

Neita Shockney Estes, age 91 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at Community Care of Rutherford County.

She was a native of Nashville and a daughter of the late Chester Harrison Shockney and Hazel Elizabeth Poteet Shockney.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, James E. “Jim” Estes, Sr. and a son, James E. “Jim” Estes, Jr.

Mrs. Estes is survived by her children, Jay Estes, Nancy Center and husband John; grandchildren, Cheryl, Jacob, Jamie, Emalyn, and Katherine; great-grandchildren, Blake, Christina, Savannah, and Matthew; a brother, Ray Shockney; and a host of other loving family and friends.

She was a faithful member of North Boulevard Church of Christ and a homemaker.

Visitation with the Estes Family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Friday, January 10, 2025, from 12:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Estes to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, P.O. Box 111180, Nashville, TN 37222-1180 and an online guestbook is available for the Estes family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

