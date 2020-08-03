Doris Ann Dye departed on July 30, 2020 @ 9:45 am. She went to be with our lord. She has been dealing with her diabetes and congestive heart failure for a while.

She is preceded in death by her parents Claude M Jones and Mary Elizabeth Harrington Jones, Husbands-Bub Vaughn and James Harold Dye, Son-Arnold Dewayne Vaughn, Grandsons-Brian Vaughn, Keith Vaughn, and Tyler Vaughn , Siblings-Marshall Jones, Shirley Carter, Kenneth Jones, and Claudell Vaughn

She leaves behind her children: Sons- Michael (Deborah) Vaughn, David Vaughn, Kenneth (Meredith Vaughn) Vaughn, and Darrell (Kayla Baxter) Vaughn. Daughter: Belinda (David Ashley) Vaughn. Grandchildren-26, Great Grandchildren-20, Great Great Grandchildren-1. She also leaves behind her siblings: Sisters-Earline (Mack) Bowden, Linda Biggs and Brother- Arnold Jones.

She was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved and welcomed everyone into her home. She loved her home and family. She loved to go shopping and her country music. She would help anyone out that she could. She would give her last dollar to someone if they needed it. She was a woman who wanted the world to be her family. She was a angel on earth and now she will be one in heaven.

Pall Bearers: Grandsons – Mike Vaughn Jr, Tony Vaughn Sr, Darrell Vaughn Jr, Stevie Vaughn, Kenneth Vaughn Jr, and Dylan Vaughn.

www.woodfinchapel.com