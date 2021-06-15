Donna Kaye Harris, age 59 of Murfreesboro died June 10, 2021. She was a native of Maryville, TN and was preceded in death by her father Richard Foster, and sister Janice Graves.

Mrs. Harris was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church and retired flight attendant with American Airlines.

She is survived by her children, Stevie Rose Harris, Landon Foster Harris and wife Kendra; mother, Clara Rogers; brothers, Jeff Graves, Richard Foster; sister, Barbara Graves.

A private family service will be held at Middle Tennessee Baptist Church at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com