Donna Kaye Harris, age 59 of Murfreesboro died June 10, 2021. She was a native of Maryville, TN and was preceded in death by her father Richard Foster, and sister Janice Graves.
Mrs. Harris was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church and retired flight attendant with American Airlines.
She is survived by her children, Stevie Rose Harris, Landon Foster Harris and wife Kendra; mother, Clara Rogers; brothers, Jeff Graves, Richard Foster; sister, Barbara Graves.
A private family service will be held at Middle Tennessee Baptist Church at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com
