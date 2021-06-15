Venh Sengthavone, age 70 of Murfreesboro died June 14, 2021. She was a native of Thailand. Mrs. Sengthavone was a devoted wife mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Joe Sengthavone, Jim Sengthavone, Julie Brown, son in law, Dallas Brown; grandchildren, Amelia and Wyatt Brown; son, Sene Phraphumee; siblings, Bounleuan Phraphumee, Sombath Phraphumee, Bounlieng Phraphumee, Sathien Raksakul, Bounthien Phraphumee, Vouthichai Phraphumee, Thanavat Phraphumee, Thavisap Pharaphumee.

She was preceded in death by her son, John Sengthavone; mother, Khammy Phraphumee; siblings, Vang and Veth Phraphumee.

Visitation will be Thursday 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 2:00PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com