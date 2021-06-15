Yvonne Wilson Berry, age 85 of Murfreesboro died Saturday June 12,2021. She was a native of McNairy Co. and was preceded in death by her husband Willie “Bill” Berry, and son, Phillip Berry, parents, Laphord Wilson and Lou Jane Griffin Wilson.

Mrs. Berry was a longtime member of Franklin Road Baptist Church, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her son, David Berry and wife Twila; grandchildren, Collin Berry and wife Effie, Jessica Berry Marsh and husband Chase; great-grandchildren, Repsie Bell Berry and Anson and Eliza Marsh; brother, Leon Wilson and wife Peggy; Sister, Odean Berry and husband Charles.

Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice or Franklin Road Baptist Church in memory of Mrs. Berry.

Visitation will be 10:00AM until 12 Noon Wednesday follow by funeral service at 12Noon at Franklin Road Baptist Church. Dr. Mike Norris will officiate. Graveside service will be 3:00PM Wednesday at Jackson Cemetery in Wayne Co. www.woodfinchapel.com