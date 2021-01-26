Delores Jean Edge, age 61, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021. A native of Hollywood, FL, she was the daughter of the late George Thomas Brent, Sr. and Wilma Jean Hall Brent. Mrs. Edge was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald “Don” Ray Edge, brothers, Charles Odom and George Thomas “Tommy” Brent, Jr., sisters, Margie Summerall, Debra “Debbie” Brent, and Denise Booker.

Mrs. Edge is survived by her children, Crystal “Bones” Williams of Murfreesboro, TN, Rebecca Marie Edge of Nashville, TN, Jessica “Sis” Stevens of Murfreesboro, TN, and Jason “Bubba” Edge of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Patty Whittaker of Smyrna, TN, Robin Ariola and Misty Lynn Garrison both of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; brother, Jim Brent of Springhill, FL; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Jeff Hollingshead and Pastor Jacobi Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

