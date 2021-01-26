Patricia (Pat) Carmack, 86, passed away on January 19, 2021 at Stones River Manor in Murfreesboro, TN. She was the widow of Bill Carmack, who passed away in 1995 after 45 years of marriage.

Born in Waterloo, Iowa, she was the daughter of John Batchelder and Elnora McCurdy Batchelder. She attended East High School. After many years as a mother and homemaker, she was a successful real estate broker for over thirty years. She served in various leadership roles for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Board of Realtors. She was affiliated with Oakridge Realtors in Cedar Falls prior to her retirement. As a realtor she especially enjoyed helping clients buy their first home, because it would help them build financial security.

For over 20 years she served as an elder and a bookkeeper for St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Washburn. She never missed the ecumenical Metanoia retreats, and looked forward to reconnecting each year with life-long Christian friends.

She retired in 2000 to Murfreesboro, Tennessee to be near her son John Carmack, (long considered Mother’s favorite by his three sisters). There, she took care of and bonded with her youngest grandchild.

Once in Murfreesboro, she joined the Cumberland Presbyterian Church and served as an elder and a volunteer for over 15 years. She loved learning new things and took courses ranging from introductory Spanish to landscape design. She also continued to research family ancestors by working with various historical societies across the South. She traveled extensively throughout North America with family and friends. She was able to make two very memorable trips to the Holy Land with her Bible Storytelling Programs.

She was also known and valued for being light-hearted, fun-loving and having a great sense of humor. She once won a BBQ grill in a radio jingle contest. Callers were asked to describe the sound of heavy metal chains slamming against concrete, her winning entry was, “Children, pick up your feet, you know those shoes cost money!”

After joining the Fellowship of Christian Magicians she went on to lead a local group of like-minded seniors who used entertainment to minister to a wide range of audiences. Appearing on stage as Patty Cakes the Clown, she led group skits, performed magic tricks and booked the group’s events.

She also loved to sing and she loved to dance to country-western music. Fortunately, she was able to enjoy both of these pleasures until the very last day of her life. She will be remembered and cherished for her optimistic outlook and her sunny disposition. She encouraged generations of family members and life-long friends to reach for their best and she stridently supported them during their most difficult times.

Four children survive her: Patricia J. Carmack of Rockville, MD; Amy Carmack of Kankekee IL and Cedar Falls, IA; John Carmack (Lee Anne) of Murfreesboro, TN; and Peg Carmack of Gilbertville, IA.

A sister Mischel Berg (Mike) Rodby, of Maui, HI, and sister-in-law Betty Carmack (Curtis) Sexton, of Harrison, AR, survive her as well.

She leaves behind eight grandchildren: Adam (Sara) Iversen, Rebecca (Dan) Hoffman; Andrew (Kathryn) Iversen; Gus (Tammy) Borwig; Cody (Kelly) Borwig; Aaron (Michele) Carmack; Addie Baker (Austin) Chandler; and Mitchell Carmack; and, twelve great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents, three brothers and a sister; her grandson Peter Carmack; and two great grandsons: Lucas Iversen, and Lincoln Borwig.

The family would like to express its deep appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Stones River Manor, who were so very caring and supportive during the last five years of her life.

If desired, memorial donations can be made in her name to Stones River Manor, Murfreesboro, TN, www.stonesrivermanor.org.

Condolences may be sent to the online guestbook for the Carmack family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

The family will schedule a private graveside service at a later time.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Pat Carmack, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.