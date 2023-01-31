OBITUARY: Charmaine Myrna Szymanski

Charmaine Myrna Szymanski, age 86 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

She was born in Chicago, IL to the late Charles Davis and Myrtle Krakowski Davis.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Szymanski; and son, Gerald Nelson Szymanski.

Mrs. Szymanski is survived by her daughter, Gayle Garwood; grandchildren, Daniel Garwood and wife Melissa and Lisa Trail and husband Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Aria Garwood, Taylor Garwood, Vivian Trail, and baby Valerie Trail arriving soon.

There are no services scheduled at this time. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

