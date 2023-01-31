5 Restaurants for a Romantic Valentine’s Dinner

Candlelight, flowers, a great meal and a lovely glass of wine are the perfect way to win your special someone’s heart on Valentine’s Day. This year, February 14 falls on a Tuesday, so a number of restaurants will be offering special packages from Friday through Tuesday, some longer. Here are five local restaurants that will ensure an elegant meal and a romantic atmosphere. Make reservations early, as they will be filling up quickly.
1Bonefish Grill
505 North Thompson Lane
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 217-1883
https://locations.bonefishgrill.com/tennessee/murfreesboro/505-n.-thompson-lane
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
From February 2 through February 15, Bonefish Grille will have a special “Love Menu.” Entrée specials include a filet mignon topped with shrimp and scallops, Cedar Plank Salmon, Baja Scallop and Shrimp Scampi Pasta, Rockefeller Butter Fish and Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts. For dessert they are offering a special Chocolate Lava Cake with house made whipped cream and fresh strawberries. They will offer two special drinks, a Smoked Old Fashion or a Winter White Cosmo.
2Five Senses
1602 West Northfield Blvd., Suite 515
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 867-4155
https://www.facebook.com/fivesensesdining/
Hours: Monday through Thursday 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Friday and Saturday 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Closed Sunday
Valentine’s Day at Five Senses will consist of a three-course dinner for two for $130 plus tax and gratuity. Each person will have the choice of Cream of Cauliflower Soup with shrimp or a Hearty Salad with artichokes blanketed in creamy lemon and thyme vinaigrette for the first course. The main course offers three options: Grilled Filet Mignon with parmesan potato gratin, haricot vert, mushrooms and béarnaise sauce; Blackened Red Fish with white beans, spinach, peppers, fried leek and beurre rouge; or winter greens ravioli with mushrooms, pecorino and marcona almonds. Dessert offerings include Pistachio Panna Cotta or Dark Chocolate Torte.
The goal of Five Senses is to be a unique Murfreesboro dining destination bring a fresh, healthy and local approach to dining. The name Five Senses evolved from the thought that cooking was the only art that requires the use of all five senses. Only the highest quality of food, drink and service are offered there using fresh seafood, local meats and produce. Supplies are procured from local farms – Haskell Evans, 4K Farms, and HPA Farms.
3Steakhouse Five
1500 Medical Center Parkway
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 396-3225
https://www.facebook.com/SteakhouseFive/
Hours: Monday through Thursday 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Friday and Saturday 4:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Closed Sunday
Like its sister restaurant, Five Senses, Steakhouse Five will be offering a special three course menu for Valentine’s Day weekend. The first course will provide an option of a tasty appetizer, salad or soup. Options are Cream of Cauliflower Soup with shrimp, a Hearty Salad or Tuna Carpaccio. For the main course, there will be a choice of one of two steaks, Pan Roasted Chicken Breast or Blackened Redfish. And dessert will finish off the meal. Perhaps pair your meal with an Oregon Pinot Noir, a French Bordeaux or a California Cabernet.
4The Parthenon Grille
1962 South Church Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130
https://www.facebook.com/theparthenongrille/
Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. (Brunch 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.)
Family owned for 30 years, this Greek Fusion restaurant blends Mediterranean, Italian and American flavors. Perhaps couples will begin their Valentine’s dinner with the food of love, oysters or a traditional Greek Dip Plate. Lobster Ravioli, Lamb Chops or a Steak Delmonico with Jalapeno Bacon Cream Sauce or great main course options. Toast your Valentine with a special white chocolate covered strawberry martini! Yummy!
5La Tavolo Ristorante Italiano
114 Front Street
Smyrna, Tennessee 37167
(615) 984-4771
https://www.facebook.com/LaTavolaRistoranteItaliano
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
La Tavola is one of those Smyrna restaurants that has been there for years. It sits on Front Street between Fuse Hair Salon and the Old Theater Grill. While ownership changed several years ago, the food is just as tasty, providing that sense of amore that pasta, pizza and Chicken Picata do so well. Once owned by Massimo, whose name was part of the restaurant for many years, current owner Aki Djabbarov has definitely made the place his own. He has made a point of making it a family business, where his family welcomes yours. But for Valentine’s Day, it will be the place to share the great food with someone you love. According to diforto.com, “So many of our modern ideas of romance come from Italy. Valentine’s Day itself comes from the ancient Roman fertility festival, Lupercalia, and is named after a Roman priest, St. Valentine.” And because Italian food is about exploring and engaging the senses, it is considered the food of romance.