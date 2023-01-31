5 Restaurants for a Romantic Valentine’s Dinner

2 Five Senses

1602 West Northfield Blvd., Suite 515

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 867-4155

https://www.facebook.com/fivesensesdining/

Hours: Monday through Thursday 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Friday and Saturday 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Closed Sunday

Valentine’s Day at Five Senses will consist of a three-course dinner for two for $130 plus tax and gratuity. Each person will have the choice of Cream of Cauliflower Soup with shrimp or a Hearty Salad with artichokes blanketed in creamy lemon and thyme vinaigrette for the first course. The main course offers three options: Grilled Filet Mignon with parmesan potato gratin, haricot vert, mushrooms and béarnaise sauce; Blackened Red Fish with white beans, spinach, peppers, fried leek and beurre rouge; or winter greens ravioli with mushrooms, pecorino and marcona almonds. Dessert offerings include Pistachio Panna Cotta or Dark Chocolate Torte.

The goal of Five Senses is to be a unique Murfreesboro dining destination bring a fresh, healthy and local approach to dining. The name Five Senses evolved from the thought that cooking was the only art that requires the use of all five senses. Only the highest quality of food, drink and service are offered there using fresh seafood, local meats and produce. Supplies are procured from local farms – Haskell Evans, 4K Farms, and HPA Farms.