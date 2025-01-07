OBITUARY: Chad Alan Hinkelmann

Chad Alan Hinkelmann, age 44 of Murfreesboro passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

He was born in Sterling, IL and had grown up in Bryon, IL and was a member of Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Rock Falls, IL.

Chad was a graduate of Wyoming Technical Institute in Laramie, WY. He had worked for Arby’s in management. Chad was an avid fan of his niece’s playing softball.

Chad is survived by his parents, Ronald and Linda Hinkelmann; brother, Brett Nathan Hinkelmann and wife Katie; nieces, Avery and Emily Hinkelmann; aunt, Beth Krug.

In lieu of flowers please send gifts to the Chad Alan Hinkelmann memory fund at Grace Lutheran Church.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 11th 12 noon until 2:00 PM at Grace Lutheran Church. A celebration of life service to follow at 2:00 PM at Grace Lutheran Church, 811 E Clark Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130, with refreshments served after the service. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodinchapel.com

