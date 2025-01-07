OBITUARY: Mary Katherine Simpson

Mrs. Mary Katherine Simpson, age 96, of Murfreesboro, TN passed peacefully into eternal rest on January 2, 2025. A life devoted to family, faith, and community, Mary Katherine leaves a legacy of love and service that will be cherished by all who knew her.

Born to Sidney Richard and Jane Winfrey Messick on November 25, 1928, Mary Katherine was the second youngest in a family of remarkable strength and resilience.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her devoted and loving husband of 55 years, Everette Alton Simpson. Mary Katherine was also preceded in death by her beloved infant son, Larry Alton Simpson, whom she carried with great love and whose memory remained forever close to her heart. She is preceded in death by her later-life companion and husband, Sidney Adams, who nurtured her adventurous spirit. Also preceding her in death were her siblings: Edith Jones, Fannie Ruth Insell, Rev. Frank Messick, Wiley Messick, Roy Messick, Cleve Messick, M.C. Messick, and Grady Messick.

Mary Katherine is survived by her children: Ronald David Simpson (Susan) and Melanie Whitaker (Jackie); grandchildren, Shannon Bevins (Matt), Ali Simpson (Stephen), Matt Whitaker (Kaleigh), and Lauren Duggin (Dustin); and her treasured great-grandchildren, including two namesakes, Olivia Katherine Bevins and Emerley Katherine Duggin, Turner Bevins, and Brantley Duggin. She is lovingly remembered by her niece who was like a daughter, Lisa Craig, who inherited her love of flower gardening. Her compassionate caretaker, Janet Wheeler, became a member of the family and a best friend and confidante.

Mary Katherine’s children found it to be an honor to return even a fraction of the care Mary Katherine bestowed upon her family over her lifetime. Her daughter, Melanie, followed in her footsteps by serving the school community until her own retirement. Daughter-in-law, Susan Woodward Simpson, lovingly lived with Mary Katherine in her final years so that she could remain in her beloved home for as long as possible. Mary Katherine is also forever treasured by a host of cousins, friends, and extended family.

Mary Katherine dedicated over 30 years to the Murfreesboro City Schools of Tennessee as a cherished cafeteria manager, bringing warmth, delicious meals, and holiday feasts to thousands. Her contributions were honored later in life with her induction into the inaugural cohort for Murfreesboro City Schools Hall of Fame and a Tennessee General Assembly House Resolution upon her retirement. Her legendary Thanksgiving feasts fed nearly 1,000 people each year, reflecting her boundless care for her community.

A devoted member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Mary Katherine was a steward of faith who hosted countless potlucks, supported the sick and struggling, and built lifelong friendships within her church family.

Mary Katherine’s passions were found in the simple joys of life: gardening, cooking, watching birds hover above a feeder, and creating memories with her family. Watering flowers was her own version of church. Her garden bloomed with endless flowers she tenderly nurtured during Tennessee summers. Her kitchen was a haven where every meal was an expression of love. Her cornbread dressing and pies became family heirlooms, passed down to continue her tradition of bringing people together around the table. At Thanksgiving, friends called to place an order for her famous cornbread dressing. She would almost always oblige. Family members would often have to divvy up the leftovers before someone tried to sneak away with what remained. Mary Katherine loved to watch her first love Everette pace the house as the Atlanta Braves played inning after inning of baseball and was in the bleachers for family sporting events whenever possible. Mary Katherine cherished her time with her mother-in-law, Mamie Simpson, whose quilts adored every bed in the house.

Christmas was her masterpiece, with every corner of her home adorned in holiday cheer, classic records (grandchildren will forever remember and love Conway Twitty’s album “Merry Twismas”) spinning on her vintage record player, and a feast that brought family and friends together in celebration. Every meal included homegrown turnip greens, freshly shucked creamed corn, and green beans shelled on her porch often that very morning. Meals ended in a chess or chocolate pie whose meringue defied gravity. She left all of us holding our full bellies and full hearts on her sofa to recover. She treasured time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who filled her yard with laughter, sacred miles of wagon rides, and tree-climbing adventures. Grandchildren have fond memories of her clipping billowing clothes to the clothesline where she even seemed to delight in handling the laundry for loved ones. It was nearly impossible to pull out of Mary Katherine’s driveway with her waving and smiling from the porch or front door. Her home was a place for pure love with nothing expected in return.

Mary Katherine lived with a zest for life, even in her later years, riding motorcycles, hosting late night rook games in her living and sunroom, and cherishing her outings with the Red Hat Ladies. She prioritized and modeled the beauty of loyal female friendships that sustain women through life. Found in her glove compartment was a perfectly folded red and purple scarf, a reminder of her readiness for the next adventure.

Mary Katherine Simpson was a matriarch, a neighbor, a friend, and a faithful servant whose life was a testament to love and grace. Her great-grandchildren, Brantley and Emerley, even called her “Grace” because of her constant love. Her spirit will forever linger in the gardens she nurtured, the recipes she passed down, and the hearts she touched. Her passing brings sorrow but also joy in knowing she is reunited with those who went before her, especially her beloved Everette, who surely welcomed her with a skillet of cornbread and a bouquet from her heavenly garden.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, January 8, 2025 from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

The family thanks the kind and loving staff at The Rutherford Assisted Living and Memory Care. The family invites you to honor Mary Katherine’s legacy by donating to Immanuel Baptist Church of Murfreesboro or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email