OBITUARY: Lois Kent

With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Lois Kent, beloved mother, Nana, wife, and friend, who peacefully left us on January 5, 2025, at the age of 86.

Born in 1938, Lois lived a life rich in love, creativity, and adventure. A talented beautician, she spent many years helping others feel their best with her expert touch, creating beauty not just on the outside, but from within with her warmth and kindness. Her culinary skills were unmatched, and her home was always filled with the comforting aromas of delicious meals that brought family and friends together.

A passionate and competitive soul, Lois was an avid dart player, and many cherished memories were made at local and state tournaments, where she played with both skill and spirited enthusiasm. She was also a dedicated poker player, hosting friendly games that always brought a sense of joy and camaraderie to those lucky enough to be at the table.

A lover of creativity, Lois was also an artist, capturing the beauty of the world around her with a painter’s eye and a craftsman’s hand. Whether through brushstrokes, sketches, or handcrafted projects, her art was an expression of her vibrant spirit and keen sense of beauty.

Throughout her life she embraced the world of video games, showing that age was no barrier to staying young at heart. She delighted in playing, and enjoying new challenges, always ready for the next adventure.

As a wife, Lois shared a loving and enduring partnership with her husband, Alfred Kent, with whom she built a beautiful life. Together, they raised a daughter, and as a mother and Nana, she was the heart and soul of their lives. Her love, wisdom, and boundless support shaped the lives of her child and grandchild and her legacy will live on in both of them.

Lois will be remembered for her loving heart, her boundless creativity, and her unwavering joy for life. She leaves behind a legacy of laughter, love, and inspiration, and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Kent and leaves behind a daughter Jeanine Kent-Williams and husband Butch Williams; granddaughter, Victoria Wall; sisters, Carol Siksnius, Linda Blair, Ann Yarbrough, Jackie Black. Later in life, Lois was able to find companionship and love with a loving partner, Eddie Davenport.

Rest in peace. You were cherished beyond measure, and your memory will live on in our hearts forever.

