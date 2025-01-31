OBITUARY: Carolyn Henegar Smoot

Carolyn Henegar Smoot, age 86, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

She was born in Daylight, Tennessee to the late William A. and Jimmie Henegar. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Jane Duke.

She is survived by her children, Gwen Williams and husband David, Campbell Smoot III, Mandy Meehan and husband John, and Mary Carolyn Nance and her husband Brook; grandchildren, Mitch Barnes, Tyler Barnes, Jackson Barnes, Chance Smoot, Natalie Smoot, Logan Meehan, Nicholas Meehan, Tanner Nance, and Ellie Nance; seven great grandchildren; and many other family and friends.

Carolyn was a florist and worked for Old Time Pottery for over 30 years. She was a dedicated member of North Boulevard Church of Christ for 47 years. Faith and family were her top priority. She was known for being a social butterfly, often visiting several friends and businesses within Rutherford County to share her stories and love for God’s word. She was a loving and devoted mother, Gran, and friend. Ms. Carolyn would say her time here on Earth was “the best ever.”

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, February 2, 2025 from 2:00-6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. Graveside service will be Monday, February 3, 2025 at 11:00 AM at Mt. View Cemetery in McMinnville, TN with grandchildren serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorial donations may be made to the North Boulevard Church of Christ benevolent fund or PAWS of Rutherford County.

