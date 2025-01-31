OBITUARY: Fay Wilson Black

Fay Wilson Black, age 86, passed away on January 29, 2025 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and she was a lifelong member of Powells Chapel Baptist Church. Fay was a former employee of United Way.

Fay was preceded in death by her parents, Hollis Short and Lillian Thompson Short; husbands, Bobby Wilson and Kenneth Black; daughter, Emily Wilson; brother, Powell Short; sister, Odelene Watson; and grandson, Rob Wilson.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Lynn) Phillips; grandchildren, Brad (Beth) Phillips, Beth (Adam) Wilcox and Matt (Jennifer) Wilson; great grandsons, Eli Wilcox and Christian Wilson; and nieces and nephews, Jan (Lori) Watson, William (Danette) Short and Debbie Honeycutt.

The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Creekside at Three Rivers and Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro for their love, support, and care during this time.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, February 2, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, February 3, 2025, at Jennings and Ayers. Burial will follow in Short Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

