OBITUARY: Billie Yvonne Lewis

Billie Yvonne Lewis, age 67 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Davidson County, Tennessee and was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro.

She was a daughter of the late Ernest C. Finch, Sr and Nannie Proctor Finch. She was also preceded in death by a brother, James “Billy” Finch.

Survivors include her husband of fifty years, James Lewis; children, Jamie (Bubba) Sellers of Murfreesboro, James (Andrea) Lewis of Illinois, Haley (Frank) Cox of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Brittany (Kallie) McCrary, James (Neely) Sellars, Kennth Lewis, Alyssa Lewis, Wade Lewis, Caleb Cox, Abbigail Cox, Kasey Cox, Isabella Cox, and Harper Cox; great grandchildren, Malachi, Kaliber, and Beau; siblings, Fay Underwood, Paulette Barrett, Ernest Finch, Tillie Hall, Leroy Finch, Jimbo (Patsy) Finch, Becky Hargrove, Nelson (Donna) Finch, Howard (Sharon) Finch; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation will be 2:00 until 6:00pm Sunday, February 2, 2025, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be 12:00pm Monday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Jeff Hollingshead officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Lewis family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

