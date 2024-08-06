OBITUARY: Carlos Ray ‘Butch’ Reger

Carlos Ray” Butch” Reger, age 78 of Christiana, TN passed away on August 3, 2024.

He was born in Beckley West Virginia and was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Judy Pamela Glasscock Reger and parents, Carlos Rendal Reger, and Phillis June Stalnaker Reger Newell; sister, Lilas Kay Moore.

Mr. Reger was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was a veteran of the United States Airforce and was retired Teamster Truckdriver. He was a hard worker, man of his word, life of the party and completely dedicated to his family.

Mr. Reger is survived by his daughters, Pamela Marie Reger Moore and Rhonda Christine Reger; grandchildren, Dillon Reger, Nicholas, Samuel, and Jacob (Emily) Moore; great-grandchildren, Jack, Vivi, Natalie, Sadie, Layla; sisters, Linda Wetmore and husband Frank, Lucille Witner; sisters in law, Janet Glasscock, Linda Dizmuzio; Susie Johnson and husband Forest, Sandy Hyde; brothers in law, Butch Glasscock and wife Dale, Steve Glasscock and wife Cheryl, many nieces and nephews, and a host of family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, August 6th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be Wednesday, August 7th at 2:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery. Shaun McKee will officiate. www.woodfinchapel.com

