Top Stories From August 5, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
65

Here are the top stories for August 5, 2024.

1Ugadi Indian Grill Offers Spicy Treats for Vegan and Non

Photo from Ugadi Facebook

Located on Medical Center Parkway, Ugadi Grill is a great addition to the growing number of Indian Restaurants in Rutherford County. Read more

2International Folkfest is One of Three Such Festivals in the Country

submitted photo

The Depot District in Smyrna recently hosted an international dancing troupe from the United Kingdom. They danced in the street in front of The British Shoppe on Lowery Street as part of the International Folk Fest. Read more

3Study Ranks Murfreesboro and Nashville Among Top U.S. Cities for First-Time Home Buyers

Photo provided by JHarmon Home Team Facebook

Murfreesboro was placed it in the top 10%! Read more

4Crash Closes Church Street in Murfreesboro

Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department

A crash has closed lanes on Church Street Monday. Read more

5MTSU 2024 Hall of Fame Class to be inducted Sept. 20

The Middle Tennessee Athletic Department has announced the Class of 2024 Blue Raider Hall of Fame inductees. The five new class members this year will bring the total number of Blue Raider Hall of Fame members to 187. Read more

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here