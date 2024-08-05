Top Stories From August 5, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 5, 2024.
Located on Medical Center Parkway, Ugadi Grill is a great addition to the growing number of Indian Restaurants in Rutherford County. Read more
The Depot District in Smyrna recently hosted an international dancing troupe from the United Kingdom. They danced in the street in front of The British Shoppe on Lowery Street as part of the International Folk Fest. Read more
Murfreesboro was placed it in the top 10%! Read more
A crash has closed lanes on Church Street Monday. Read more
The Middle Tennessee Athletic Department has announced the Class of 2024 Blue Raider Hall of Fame inductees. The five new class members this year will bring the total number of Blue Raider Hall of Fame members to 187. Read more
