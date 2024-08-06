OBITUARY: Velma Elizabeth Robbins Cunningham

Mrs. Velma Elizabeth Robbins Cunningham, age 99, of Smyrna, TN passed away Saturday, August 3, 2024.

She was born Friday, August 8, 1924 in Smyrna to the late DeWitt and Melvie Traylor Robbins.

Mrs. Cunningham was the last of her 1943 classmates from Smyrna High School. She retired from Genesco in their production department. Mrs. Cunningham was a long-time member of Highland Heights Church of Christ. She made fried pies to take on bus trips with the Silver Streaks.

Mrs. Cunningham is survived by her son, Darrell Cunningham; grandchildren, Johnnie Cunningham and his wife Sue, Terry Cunningham, Jesse Cunningham and his wife Darla, and Bradley Cunningham; and great-grandchildren, Ava, Landon, Bailey, Alex, McKinnley, Elijah, Brady, and Briley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Cunningham; daughter, Lavenia Elizabeth Cunningham; son, Houston William Cunningham; brothers, Willie Lee Robbins and Charles Mason; sister, Lena Bell Mason Pardue; stepbrothers, Tom Kyle and Milton Kyle; and step-sister, Elizabeth Housley.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Happy Haven at happyhaven.org or Highland Heights Church of Christ Benevolence Fund.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, August 6, 2024 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Wednesday, August 7, 2024 from 12:00noon until 2:00 pm at Highland Heights Church of Christ. Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 2:00 pm at Highland Heights Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

