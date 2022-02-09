Candra Janes Graham, age 43, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her father, George Janes; grandparents; and uncle, Charles Richard Davis.

She is survived by her daughter, Alyssa Graham; mother, Karen Janes; fiancé, Brian Duer; aunt, Jackie Karschner; cousins, Jennifer Karschner, Rusty Karschner, and Lindsay Carlysle; father of her child, Mark Graham; and many other family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from 3:00-8:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will be Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM with burial following at Mapleview Cemetery.

