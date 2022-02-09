William “Bill” Victor Wassel, age 91, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

He was born in Detroit, Michigan, and a resident of Rutherford County.

Bill was of the Baptist faith and served in the United States Army. He was employed as a mechanic with Ryder Truck Rental.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Victor Wassel and Lena Wassel Hildenbrand; and sister, Violet Schield. He is survived by his wife, Bettie Joy Emerson Wassel; son, Mark Thomas (Krystal) Wassel of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Megan (Clint) Shaver, Robert Mark (Lindsay) Wassel; and great-grandchildren, Brody, Paxton, Greenlee, and Millie Shaver and Talan, Hunter and Sammi Wassel.

A celebration of life will be on February 19, 2022 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Steel Magnolia Barn in Murfreesboro.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.