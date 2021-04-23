Bobby A. Patterson, age 81, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at his home surrounded by family and friends. He is the son of the late Pat and Onie Patterson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy May Mabry.

He is survived by his children, Kim Duke and her husband Kenny, Robert Patterson and his wife Jennifer, Gary Patterson and his wife Veronica, Mike Patterson and his wife Angela; thirteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; and many other family or friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Graveside service will be Friday, April 23, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, TN.

