Cody Miller

Cody Miller, age 29 passed away suddenly April 20, 2021. He was born at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville and grew up in Santa Fe, TN.

Cody was a Christian, devoted husband, and proud father. He enjoyed life in every way,  He was working for Yates Service at Nissan in Smyrna.

Cody is survived by his wife of two years, Caylor Elizabeth Wrinkle Miller; son, Parker Miller; mother, Gena Downs Roberson and husband Brad; father, Rick Miller and wife Melinda; sister, Jessica Stein and husband Jon; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Jennifer Wrinkle; grandmother; Peggy Thornton Downs; nephew; Tucker, Chesney, Laikyn; step brother, Chase Gifford and Alyx; step sister, Chelsea Gifford; step-niece, Charlie, step-nephews, Jaston and Oakley.

Visitation will be 3:00PM to 6:00PM Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 6:00PM Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Mike Garrett will officiate. Graveside service will be 2:00PM Wednesday at Rogersville Funeral Home Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

