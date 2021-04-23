Nicholas “Nick” Carter Morris, age 29 passed away suddenly on April 20, 2021. He was born in Nashville and spent most of his life in Smyrna.

Nick was a preceded in death by his mother, Kimberly Morris. He was a member of Life Point Church in Smyrna and had worked for Nissan in Smyrna.

Nick is survived by his two children; Natalie Rae Morris, and Rhett Carter Morris; father, Matthew “Matt” Morris, Kelly Hicks of Rockvale; sister, Holly Lynn May and husband Carl of Murfreesboro; nieces, Murray May; mother of his children, Shelbie Morris of Murfreesboro.

Visitation will be 12 Noon till 2:00PM Monday at Life Point Church in Smyrna.

Funeral service will be at 2:00PM Monday at Life Point Church with Steve Austin officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

