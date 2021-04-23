Nicholas Carter Morris

Nicholas “Nick” Carter Morris, age 29 passed away suddenly on April 20, 2021. He was born in Nashville and spent most of his life in Smyrna.

Nick was a preceded in death by his mother, Kimberly Morris. He was a member of Life Point Church in Smyrna and had worked for Nissan in Smyrna.

Nick is survived by his two children; Natalie Rae Morris, and Rhett Carter Morris; father, Matthew “Matt” Morris, Kelly Hicks of Rockvale; sister, Holly Lynn May and husband Carl of Murfreesboro; nieces, Murray May; mother of his children, Shelbie Morris of Murfreesboro.
Visitation will be 12 Noon till 2:00PM Monday at Life Point Church in Smyrna.

Funeral service will be at 2:00PM Monday at Life Point Church with Steve Austin officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Nicholas Carter Morris, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.


